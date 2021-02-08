THIS IS THE KEY YOU ARE WAITING FOR

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A belief in heaven is an assertion of the immortality of the soul, and the Moral Order of the universe.
Without this faith, we'll never see heaven on earth. We're seeing hell instead.
Mike Stone--Restoring Belief in Heaven:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/02/restoring-belief-in-heaven.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptylmASi1ws
Everything Inside Me