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▶️ Coinberry & Crypto Regulation With Andrei Poliakov | EP#472
ScottCBusiness
ScottCBusiness
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20 views • September 29, 2021
I spent some time with Andrei Poliakov from Coinberry discussing crypto regulation, crypto brokerages, paying taxes with Bitcoin, and much more. Check out our conversation for the inside scoop on how Coinberry and Canada are getting ahead in crypto.

Coinberry is a FINTRAC-registered, digital currency platform based in Toronto, Canada. It was founded in 2017 and is trusted by tens of thousands of users. They claim to offer the safest, simplest and quickest way to buy and sell BTC, LTC, ETH, BCH, and XRP using Canadian dollars.

• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Coinberry?
• What gave you the idea and when did you start it and or begin to discuss the idea?
• What are some of the main differences people will see going from using an exchange to Coinberry?
• Coinberry was recently granted regulatory approval to trade crypto-assets across all of Canada, do you want touch on that?
• Can you talk a little bit more about regulation here in Canada?
• Coinberry is the only digital currency platform to partner with Municipal Governments in Canada for Bitcoin tax payment processing. Can you talk a little bit about this?
• What problem is Coinberry solving?
• What are the next big changes for Coinberry to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does Coinberry fit in with other existing exchanges and or brokerages?
• Where do you see Coinberry going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• Can you share with everyone where they can go to learn more about this?

You can go to https://www.coinberry.com to learn more about what they are doing in the crypto space and how you can benefit from their platform. Also be sure to follow them @CoinberryHQ on Twitter too.

Have you used Coinberry or any crypto brokerage before? What are your thoughts on the current regulation happening in crypto? Have you ever paid taxes with cryptocurrency? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
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blockchaincryptocurrencysocial mediacryptopersonal financefinanceinvesting
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