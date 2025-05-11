Slovakia’s Fico torches West’s peace hypocrisy: They want endless war

Robert Fico blasted the West’s pushback against direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

💬 “It is extremely important for many Western countries to keep this war going,” the Slovak prime minister said at a press conference.

Still, he remained cautiously optimistic, saying:

💬 “I believe that this point of view will change, I will remind you again that this is a matter for Ukraine and Russia, if they are interested in negotiating, let them do so.”

➡️But don’t forget who sabotaged such talks back in 2022, he noted, in an apparent reference to Ukraine and its handlers.