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For The Love Of Guns //Episode 6// Zeff Prina with MyMedic.com
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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2 views • September 20, 2021
I believe that everyone should have immediate access to basic first aid and first aid supplies. In this episode, I talked to Zeff Prina with My Medic and we talk about first aid and first aid kits.

Make sure you swing by My Medic and pick up a kit during national preparedness month. MyMedic has some great sales going on now!

Check out My Medic at the following social media outlets:
Web:
MyMedic.com
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/mymedicofficial
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/mymedic
Emergency Preparedness Checklist:
https://mymedic.com/blogs/journal/emergency-preparedness-checklist

#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee @My Medic #firstaid #medkit #myfak

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