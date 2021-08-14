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NEED TO KNOW NEWS (12 AUGUST 2021) WITH CARL HERMAN AND MONIQUE LUKENS
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72 views • August 14, 2021
The $3.5t socialist "wet dream" has made it past the first hurdle, but there may be reason to doubt it will actually even pass in its present form. Kristen Sinema and Joe Manchin are unlikely to vote for such massive spending, where Bernie Sanders appears to be the author of this gigantic proposal. It includes citizenship for illegals, free child care, federal housing, health care, "extremely aggressive" moves to destroy the gas and oil industry, which would send the US economy into a tailspin. There can be no doubt that the vax is a bioweapon designed to bring about genocide on an heretofore unprecedented scale, where it represents a deadly weapon from which every citizen must protect himself. Monique has several suggesting, including filing criminal complaints against any who would force others to take it
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