The Baye Dole Act destroyed education
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
58 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Mikky Willis showed only one picture in Plandemic Indoctrination of Tony Fauci, and it's a young man writing NF Kappa B on a blackboard in NIH as if he discovered it. No, you didn't. 1992 Frank Ruscetti, look at the pictures on the inset of Ending Plague. He won 1992 distinguished silver medal, highest award any taxpayer funded employee. No more extramural no more grants to university with public private partnerships. That's what I said in Plandemic, the Baye Dole Act destroyed education and the cost of :our education.

Michael Gaeta interviews Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD:

Part 1: https://vimeo.com/1101309229

Plandemic 2 Indoctornation: https://plandemic.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/

Ending Plague: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/ending-plague-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

Uncensored books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Keywords
healthnewstruthnihfaucimikovitsplandemic
