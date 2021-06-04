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Michel Onfray, le philosophe en carton
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22 views • June 04, 2021
Il y a des interventions médiatiques qu'il faut absolument garder en mémoire. Ici, grâce à ses propos outranciers, le pseudo philosophe se classe pour une éternité dans la catégorie des imbéciles-opportunistes. De plus, la façon qu'il a de cracher son laïus comme du venin, dévoile chez lui un fond de méchanceté peu ordinaire.
Source de la vidéo :
https://youtu.be/J1Wkhc_Zclo
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Source de la vidéo :
https://youtu.be/J1Wkhc_Zclo
==========================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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