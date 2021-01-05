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It's Time for Medical Freedom
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40 views • January 05, 2021
The US Constitution does not provide for medical freedom. We don't have the right to
manage our own health even if the treatment imposed can cause harm. With the advent of Covid 19 our freedom to choose our own treatment has been further compromised. We're subject to wearing a mask, social distancing, lockdowns, and now possibly to a mandatory vaccine. This is leading to lost jobs, lost health insurance, and lost businesses and lost homes. Are food lines next? How much civil unrest is to follow? Dr. Len and Francesco explore these potential consequences and offer practical solutions that change what is happening.
manage our own health even if the treatment imposed can cause harm. With the advent of Covid 19 our freedom to choose our own treatment has been further compromised. We're subject to wearing a mask, social distancing, lockdowns, and now possibly to a mandatory vaccine. This is leading to lost jobs, lost health insurance, and lost businesses and lost homes. Are food lines next? How much civil unrest is to follow? Dr. Len and Francesco explore these potential consequences and offer practical solutions that change what is happening.
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