© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/can-american-be-made-great-again/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "I heard: “Can American Be Made Great Again?” The answer is that NOT one person, nor any political solution, or policies will ever bring America back from the PRECIPICE that she is now on."