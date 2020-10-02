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How Canada convinced the world to eat engine lubricant
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196 views • October 02, 2020
Canola is one of the world's most popular edible oils, but 60 years ago you would have found it only in mechanics' shops. Canola oil started out as an engine lubricant and as fuel for generating light, but these days it can be found in kitchens all across the world. So how did that transition happen?
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