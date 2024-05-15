Archduke Ferdinand Moment in WW3? Assassin Shoots Slovakian PM Multiple Times

World War 3 may have experienced its Archduke Ferdinand moment today. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times today by an assassin. The 59-year-old politician was rushed in his limousine to a nearby hospital in the city of Handlova where the prime minister was holding government meetings. He was later transported by helicopter to another hospital. Eyewitnesses said the assassin shot the prime minister in the stomach 3 or 4 times. There is also an unconfirmed report that he was also shot once in the head. The incident occurred outside the House of Culture in Handlova. The latest reports say the prime minister is in a life-threatening condition and his fate will be known within hours.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. 05/15/2024





