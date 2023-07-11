🔻
🎙🎵🎶 HYMN OF THE CHERUBIM ~ USSR Ministry of Culture Chamber Choir - Composer Piotr Illitch Tchaikovsky (1840 - 1893)
https://rumble.com/v2ea3ry-hymn-of-the-cherubim-ussr-ministry-of-culture-chamber-choir-composer-piotr-.html
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 Our Father - Russian Chamber Choir (Octavist, M. Zlatopolsky)
https://rumble.com/v2egtcw-our-father-russian-chamber-choir-octavist-m.-zlatopolsky.html
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 USSR Ministry of Culture Chamber Choir - Praise the Lord O My Soul
https://rumble.com/v2eqqe2-ussr-ministry-of-culture-chamber-choir-praise-the-lord-o-my-soul.html
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 Lord Have Mercy - Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31; Fervent Supplication - Sergei Rachmaninov
https://rumble.com/v2zg9we-lord-have-mercy-liturgy-of-st.-john-chrysostom-op.-31-fervent-supplication-.html
