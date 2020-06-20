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THE STRANGEST SECRET - BY EARL NIGHTINGALE
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25 views • June 20, 2020
I have had this video for a long time. Remember this power can be used in a positive or negative way. Use it for creating peace, justice, and what used to be the American way. If we have lost our love of country, let us be reborn patriot Americans. Choose the light.
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