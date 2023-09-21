Autumn Adventure Novel

Available at Amazon. Com or johntheo.com
Ransom Doniphon is a Park Ranger working in New Hampshire's White Mountains National Forest. While on a helicopter search-and-rescue mission he spies a makeshift shelter deep within the woods. When Ransom and his partner investigate there is a shootout leaving three men dead. What at first appears to be a mobile drug lab hidden in the woods turns out to be a homegrown terrorist cell with roots that run deep into state and federal government.
