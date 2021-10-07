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FREEDOM LEARNING OPEN HOUSE! How to Get your Kids out of Public School
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30 views • October 07, 2021
Oct 6, 2021
Join us here: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
New session starts Thursday Oct 7, 2021 through Nov 18, 2021
Thursdays 4-6 pm pacific
Classes are recorded if you can't make it live!
Also check out the FREE content we have as well!
Join us here: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
New session starts Thursday Oct 7, 2021 through Nov 18, 2021
Thursdays 4-6 pm pacific
Classes are recorded if you can't make it live!
Also check out the FREE content we have as well!
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