Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/crispr-engineered-foods-coming-to-a-store-near-you/

A new era of genetically modified foods using CRISPR technologies are hitting a grocery store shelf near you. Watch to hear Jefferey’s in-depth reporting of this new genetically modified food, which regulators do not feel necessary to regulate, as new science is showing that this new technology may cause major problems.

