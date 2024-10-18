The Rock Almighty. Do Our Leaders Have And Eye On Jesus?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberals almost always miss this Warriors Of Light. The bible makes it very clear that if you have a heart towards God, that doesn't mean you are a perfect Christian. It means that you are looking and striving in that perfect direction. Thus, when our leaders profess Jesus as Lord and Saviour; while they themselves may not be perfect people. There is hope that they will improve as people and especially leaders as they lead. Let's Rock!
Music video credit:
Whitecross - Man In The Mirror
Put Whitecross on your playlist:
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Ugm5w7
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3YwNRY4
Dark Star Records
@darkstarrecords
https://www.youtube.com/@darkstarrecords
Video credit 2
Trump: 'In America we don't worship government, we worship God'
Washington Post
@WashingtonPost
https://www.youtube.com/@WashingtonPost
