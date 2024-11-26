BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VACCINE LIABILITY PROTECTION ☤ IS COMING TO AN END
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
91 views • 5 months ago

🚨 BREAKING: Vaccine Liability Protection is coming to an End..


Six-year-old Leone Politella was “accidentally” injected with the Pfizer Covid Vaccine at School Clinic against his parents wishes


Besides this being absolutely devastating, take a look at where this could potentially lead…


• the Politella family took their fight to the Vermont Supreme Court — but they ruled in favor of federal laws that protect vaccine manufacturers and administrators under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, effectively barring their claims.


• Now they are taking their case to the Supreme Court and they’ve filed a Petition for Writ of Certiorari, challenging the “gross misapplication of the PREP Act.”


As we’ve learned from other recent decisions by the Supreme Court, this could set a major precedent in the first steps to completely dismantling the prep act and removing vaccine liability protections altogether.


What’s interesting are some recent SCOTUS cases… but this is one of the most important ones…


• Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo (2024) - Part of the decision to overturn Chevron deference established in 1984. This case directly impacts how courts view agency authority in interpreting statutes, which would include health-related statutes like the PREP Act.


Although this case does not directly amend or rule on the PREP Act itself, what’s important is that it sets the legal framework within which the PREP Act's implementation and challenges could be adjudicated.


The overturning of Chevron deference, in particular, will lead to a FLOOD in litigation questioning agency interpretations of the PREP Act, which I am 100% certain will change how its immunity provisions are enforced or challenged in court.


It’s not a matter of if anymore… it’s a matter of when…


Before Donald Trump leaves office, I am anticipating Vaccine Liability Protection will be gone.


The dominos are lining up to fall… Timberrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr


@elonmusk


@RobertKennedyJr


https://rumble.com/v5t0c0t-6-year-old-was-vaccinated-against-parents-decision-vaccine-liability-protec.html


Source: https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1861114399999828098

pharmakeiacovidiocracyvaccine liability protectionmulti pronged offensiveleone politellaaccidentally injectedpfizer covid vaccinevermont supreme court
