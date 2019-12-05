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Marvel star Mark Ruffalo slams capitalism, calls for 'economic revolution'
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6 views • December 05, 2019
Layfield Report CEO John Layfield, former investment banker Carol Roth, FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos and Capitalist Pig hedge fund’s Jonathan Hoenig discuss actor Mark Ruffalo criticizing capitalism and calling for an ‘economic revolution.’
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