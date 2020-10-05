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BIDEN AND THE NON-EXISTENT MUSLIM BAN
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8 views • October 05, 2020
If you ARE still a practicing Muslim, it's not too soon to visit Salam's Scimitar Shoppe for the upcoming public square "Infidel Day Festivities" just in case Biden wins. (I'll let you figure out that one.) They are coming for political power with everything they’ve got.
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