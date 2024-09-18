BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attack by Ukrainian UAVs on Military Depots in Toropets, Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 7 months ago

On the attack by Ukrainian UAVs on military depots in Toropets


During the night, Ukrainian forces carried out a massive UAV strike on various targets on the territory of Russia. Air defenses were active in the Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, and Smolensk regions. One of the targets was an arsenal in the town of Toropets in Tver Region.


Despite official statements about a fire due to "falling debris", this is obviously not the case. A partial evacuation has been announced in the area, with the population being evacuated to Zapadnaya Dvina.


The explosions at the depots were so powerful that they were detected by seismic monitoring systems. The first tremors of magnitude 2.8 were recorded at 3:56 am, followed by seven weaker ones, from 2 to 2.8 on the Richter scale.


Interestingly, the targeted depot was opened in its time by the then Deputy Defense Minister of Russia, Bulgakov, who is now under investigation. According to the official's statements (https://www.ng.ru/news/617740.html) in 2018, the implementation of the complex would build a storage system for missiles, ammunition and explosives that "meets the highest global standards". And the arsenal "allows to shelter stocks of missiles and ammunition from external influence and ensure their safety and explosion and fire safety", and there was even a sauna (https://t.me/mig41/36920https://t.me/mig41/36920) on the territory, according to the report.


Perhaps, if everything that happened was caused by "falling debris", the investigation has more work to do.

#Kursk #Tver #Oryol #Bryansk #Smolensk

@rybar


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy