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Tiananmen Square 2.0: Hong Kong Now A War Zone - FULL SHOW 10/1/19
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252 views • October 01, 2019
Alex Jones & Paul Joseph Watson will break down the latest developments in Asia & the Deep State’s accelerated move to impeach Trump!
Police shot a protester in Hong Kong as China tries to squash the dissent by any means necessary. This is who Big Tech is allying with, and this is why they need to pull back from the darkness. Tune in and share this link!
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:web:
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Police shot a protester in Hong Kong as China tries to squash the dissent by any means necessary. This is who Big Tech is allying with, and this is why they need to pull back from the darkness. Tune in and share this link!
"By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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