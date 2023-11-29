CHINESE "MYCOPLASMA PNEUMONIA" TAKES THE STAGE. MUST SEE!!!

I caught it earlier today and now can't find the clip anywhere?? They said the new Pnemonia sickness coming out of China was "Mycoplasma Pneumonia". That's not a "Mystery sickness", like it was being played up, at all. And it's not new. This video is about mycoplasma and what you need to know. Basically, according to my research, this "mycoplasma pneumonia" can cause lung cancer and just becuz you dont have pneumonia symptoms, doesn't mean you do t still have mycoplasma present in lung tissue and THATS NOT GOOD. Mycoplasma causes morphology in cells and genetic mutation/replication... AKA ...CANCER. ladies and gentlemen. You want to look into this mycoplasma either way. You should know about this and the way it's been covered up for decades. How about a big ol booster of mycoplasma? Of yeah. It also takes a bit of time to proliferate as well . Check it out y'all becuz this looks to be inbound. And it has the hallmarks of Coof 2.0. Timings perfect as well and even the origin is the same...? Hitmeeeeeeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.