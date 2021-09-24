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States that there is a conspiracy between the deep state and the deep church and that the Pope is a Jesuit. 👀
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171 views • September 24, 2021
Archbishop Vigano claims that the pope is a "zealous cooperator" in the Great Reset, who pursues the "demolition of the Church" in order to replace it with an organization of "Masonic inspiration."
States that there is a conspiracy between the deep state and the deep church and that the Pope is a Jesuit. 👀 https://www.survivethenews.com/pope-francis-completes-vaticans-submission-to-satanism-by-mandating-spike-protein-injections-for-all-visitors-and-workers/?feed_id=174331&;_unique_id=614ab0175324f
States that there is a conspiracy between the deep state and the deep church and that the Pope is a Jesuit. 👀 https://www.survivethenews.com/pope-francis-completes-vaticans-submission-to-satanism-by-mandating-spike-protein-injections-for-all-visitors-and-workers/?feed_id=174331&;_unique_id=614ab0175324f
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