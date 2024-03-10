DESTINY ATTEMPTS TO DEFEND JEFFREY EPSTEIN 🏫 GETS SCHOOLED BY CANDACE OWENS

Censored Men - Destiny attempts to defend Jeffrey Epstein, and tries saying it doesn't matter why he was a billionaire. Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) schools him.





Source: https://twitter.com/CensoredMen/status/1766434389641068771





Good lawd… “What’s the evidence the government had anything to do with Epstein?”





Uhhh start here buddy: the government prosecutor, when nominated for government office, says he backed off the case because the government told him Epstein belonged to government intelligence.





https://twitter.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1766488815827390837





Jeffrey Epstein received money from an intelligence slush fund through Les Wexner and Charles Bronfman's Mega Group, which is a Mossad front organization (incidentally, the Bronfmans are directly linked to the funding of NXIVM).





Epstein was mentored by longtime Mossad asset Robert Maxwell, who was involved in the Inslaw PROMIS scheme and ratted out Mordechai Vanunu for giving away Israel's nuclear secrets.





Epstein's flight logs include a forged record attributing the tail number N474AW to a Bell LongRanger helicopter, when FAA registries show that the tail number previously belonged to an OV-10 Bronco loaned to the PMC DynCorp for coca eradication purposes in Colombia (i.e. spraying RoundUp on Colombian cocaine to keep it from driving down the price of the CIA's Mexican cocaine).





DynCorp were accused of human trafficking in Bosnia (this was the topic of the documentary The Whistleblower about Kathryn Bolkovac), Afghanistan, and the State of Texas, continue to receive US State Department contracts in spite of this, and are basically hired thugs for clandestine elements of the US DOS.





First Conclusion: Jeffrey Epstein was a CIA and Mossad asset. Second Conclusion: The CIA and Mossad keep our politicians in line by filming them having sex with teen girls, an outrageous, illegal, and morally reprehensible form of Kompromat that calls literally all of their decisions into question.





https://twitter.com/NameIsSpartacus/status/1766496083180679496





Anons on the GO! 🫥





MarbleDavidEclipse

Fucking filthy jews.





TimeRajaRicardo

jews hate whites, because we are better than them.





FlowerPicassoVirgo

GTVFlyers.com