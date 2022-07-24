Decoding Excluded Books of the Bible! Book review: The Bible Illuminated.

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Taking a brief artistic look at the book, "The Bible Illuminated" by Karen York, PhD. Get the book somewhere like a 3D store, or online somewhere like this https://bit.ly/3ogXBCx not @maze, inc.
Referenced in this video, Tibetan imagery I mentioned before here: https://bit.ly/3RNebrb #Spiral #Vortex #Energy
Linktr.ee/MJTank108