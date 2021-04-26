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Andrew Branca: Self-Defense Attorney and Writer for Legal Insurrection
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1 view • April 26, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam Jacobs invites Andrew Branca onto the show.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Andrew Branca is a self-defense attorney who has been covering the Derek Chauvin show trial for Legal Insurrection. In this episode, he discusses not only the trial, but also the broader social ramifications of trial by mob.
Listen now to our latest guest episode!
Andrew Branca’s Links:
- @LawSelfDefense | Follow Andrew Branca on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lawselfdefense?lang=en
- Andrew Branca | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-branca-6a1a1a9a/
- Andrew Branca | Legal Insurrection: https://legalinsurrection.com/tag/andrew-branca/
- The Law of Self Defense: The Indispensable Guide to the Armed Citizen Paperback by Andrew Branca: https://www.amazon.com/Law-Self-Defense-Indispensable-Citizen/dp/1943809143
- Andrew Branca | Law of Self Defense: https://lawofselfdefense.com/author/afrankb/
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Andrew Branca is a self-defense attorney who has been covering the Derek Chauvin show trial for Legal Insurrection. In this episode, he discusses not only the trial, but also the broader social ramifications of trial by mob.
Listen now to our latest guest episode!
Andrew Branca’s Links:
- @LawSelfDefense | Follow Andrew Branca on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lawselfdefense?lang=en
- Andrew Branca | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-branca-6a1a1a9a/
- Andrew Branca | Legal Insurrection: https://legalinsurrection.com/tag/andrew-branca/
- The Law of Self Defense: The Indispensable Guide to the Armed Citizen Paperback by Andrew Branca: https://www.amazon.com/Law-Self-Defense-Indispensable-Citizen/dp/1943809143
- Andrew Branca | Law of Self Defense: https://lawofselfdefense.com/author/afrankb/
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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