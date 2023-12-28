Create New Account
The Left Is Predicting Civil War-How Much Time Do We Have To Prepare?
375 views
Published a day ago

We are at war against communism, against evil and wickedness, against darkness, against spiritual wickedness in high places.  Let go of the distractions-especially "ooh, look what hunter bribe'em did" or "ooh look at what whoosie goldfarb said".  Focus on the things that can and will kill you if you aren't paying attention.  Alex Jones/Gen. Flynn/Clay Clark video:  https://banned.video/watch?id=658ca5d1d73929b3eef819f7

civil warpreppingsalvationsurvivalend times

