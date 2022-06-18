FLIGHT ATTENDANT DESTROYED BY MRNA TECHNOLOGY

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Jim Crenshaw.
This crap is destroying people. Can you imagine going from where she was to where she is now? This garbage does not destroy just one persons life, it destroys families that are related to that person.
Source: Covid Vax Injuries
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/NV8hKrZfb2XS/