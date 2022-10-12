THE LION. Pres. Trump posted this on Truth Social!!!!

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“Till one day, that lion gets up and tears the shit out of everybody. Runs like the wind, eats everything in his path. Cause every once in a while, the lion has to show the jackals, who he is.”
Is He Prepared To Run?
Video by The United Spot, read by Christopher Walken