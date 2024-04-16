Free Lung Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz tuning fork short - Opening on the Left Lung Back

In this short segment I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Left Lung. Listening can help a person release aggressive energy relating to defending against other people’s negative energy. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.





Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap. Backgrounds from canva.com.