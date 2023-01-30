Evil Truth of the United Nations to be Revealed - David Sorensen

A senior official who has worked at the top level within the UN for two decades reveals the organization's dark secrets in a film called Secrets of the United Nations: What Everyone Needs To Know, created by David Sorensen. This exposé is currently available on StopWorldControl.com and is meant to inform humanity of the U.N.'s nefarious 2030 agenda.

David Sorensen is the founder of the website StopWorldControl.com and Hope for Humanity PMA. David holds a masters degree in media and communication from the University of Science and Arts in Ghent, Belgium, and works as a journalist to report on critical truths that are censored by mainstream media. He authored eight books, and built several websites with a large worldwide audience.

Through his film, David brings to light that "The United Nations are currently rolling out Agenda 2030, with the notorious "sustainability goals". This worldwide project aims to completely transform every aspect of human existence: food, sexuality, family, work, finance, health, education, everything! This will supposedly put an end to poverty, hunger, inequality, sickness, and other bad things. A former executive director who worked at the UN for two decades, tells a different story. He explains that the UN is controlled by criminals who use it to enrich themselves, and enslave humanity."

