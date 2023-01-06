Fr. Frank Pavone: Is There a Hostile Takeover of the Catholic Church?

In this interview, Bill Jasper, senior editor of The New American, talks with Father Frank Pavone, national director of the pro-life organization Priests for Life.





Incredibly, Fr. Pavone was recently defrocked, or laicized, by the Catholic Church for purely political reasons. He and Jasper expose the utter hypocrisy of this move, and discuss candidly what is happening within the hierarchy of the Catholic Church.





Although in general the Church’s position on abortion has always been very solid, many within the clergy and hierarchy have begun clearly moving away from the Church’s traditional view on that and other moral issues. This movement away from the Church’s long-established tenets is explored in view of a possible “hostile takeover of the Church.”





