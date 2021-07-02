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Natural Law ~ Universal Truth - Hermetic Philosophy Hip Hop Mix ((432Hz))
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13 views • July 02, 2021
This mix is a bit conceptual and serves as an introduction & overview of Natural Law, aka Universal Law, Cosmic Law, Karmic Law, Consequentialism, Law of Attraction, Law of Causality, The Golden Rule and other names.. this will be the framework for future projects to come, where i'll be breaking this topic into several works/mixes and we're going to fully explore the 7 Hermetic Principles encompassing Natural Law with videos to go with it.
As a human, to reach self mastery, have knowledge of self and treat others as you would like to be treated, to live without contradiction, is to live by Natural Law and its principles.. The knowledge contains the most important morals and values we need to truly understand and live by. These laws are immutable and higher than all of man’s laws (which are unnecessary and obtrusive). Is it any coincidence that it’s one of the most misconstrued, occulted and misunderstood truth of all time? The understanding of morality really boils down to: do not steal (in any way, shape or form imaginable).. easier said than done right? which is why I'm trying to drive home some specific points in this- first and foremost is the correct understanding of Natural Law.. breaking down every word and meaning- even what it is not, but assumed or mistakenly understood by most as.. unfortunately, but hey, that's obfuscation and mind control at work..
To open up or unpack these all-important universal truths really takes a lot of time to examine all the aspects of, so this mix will scratch the surface of what it's basically all about, which is morality, free-will, and the governing spiritual forces that drives these dynamics and the ways to live by them and empower yourself with.. We are also examining the negative causes and effects from inharmonious human activity towards all life on earth and how it is unfolding to our demise.. As above so below.. look inward, then outward.. most individuals on earth are not acting in accordance to Natural Law or in a genuine moral way, so in the aggregate, that will not bring good results to the macrocosm.. just by looking at this correspondence alone, we're in a bad place as a collective- that's not even including the immeasurable damage from the occultocracy, corporatocracy, kakistocracy, oligarchy, etc..
This project is much more bigger than music. I’ve set up a few learning aids in recent times to better understand What Natural Law is all about. I put together some of the most comprehensive compilations dedicated to Natural Law outside of music that i can currently find and i'm well open to suggestions to add in the mix. i make these for myself to learn and grow as well.. believe me, i don't have it all together myself and have a ways to go to be well versed in these laws, principles and morals in order to be an effective teacher.. one day at a time, looking to age better like wine- you know that rhythm and rhyme ;)
This is a playlist i created with over 100 hours of presentations and discussions about this topic: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
collection of info-graphs and other photos regarding Natural Law:
https://pin.it/ybpsbrwi4l6jcn
Mark Passio is heavily featured in this mix since he's currently the most vocal and effective messenger of this dire truth. his website is full of vital information and resources about the dynamics of our human condition and Natural Law:: whatonearthishappening.com
TRACKLIST
Aquemini Instrum-Intro - Outkast x Mark Passio
Prophecies - Audiopharmacy x Hopi Elders
Can't Nobody Touch You - Idris Goodwin
Natural Law snippet - Sage
10,000 Years - Ayentee x Sethikus Boza
Uñiversal Transmission Intermission - various cuts/cats
The Hermetic Order - Conspirituality
Shameonuu3 - Can Be x Mark Passio
Universal Law - Illustrate ft. DJ Chonz x Mark Devlin
Natural Law - GFE
Eve of Reality - Arrested Development x a Hopi Elder & Manly P Hall
Kallisti Gold - Kemetic Sons x Mark Passio & George Carlin
Mama - Audiopharmacy x Hopi Elders & Manly P Hall
Something is Happening - Mayhem Mystics
Natural Disaster - The Opus ft. Thawfor & Earatic Statik
Truth Hurts - The Profoun Poet
The Biggest Lie - Felt
The Truth - Roisin & J-Live
Phunky Philosopher's Prelude - various cuts/cats
Rely-Ability - El*A*Kwents
Birthright First - Mayhem Mystics
Declaration of Rights - Johnny Clark
No Shepards, No Sheep - Smoke
Universal Law - Antlew/Maximum ft. Akrobatik & Blackfist
Blood - El-p x Manly P Hall & Mark Passio
Outro- Keep it Natural
Vocal snippets added in this mix thanks to Mark Passio, Sethikus Boza, Manly P Hall, Hopi Elders, Mark Devlin and George Carlin. most are found in the aforementioned playlist which provides top notch material regarding Natural Law.
Related works on my channel are many but try the Visuals of Hermetic Principles
Until then, keep your moral compasses aimed at these hermetically sealed principles!
arranged & mixed by Derek Bartolacelli
PEACE
As a human, to reach self mastery, have knowledge of self and treat others as you would like to be treated, to live without contradiction, is to live by Natural Law and its principles.. The knowledge contains the most important morals and values we need to truly understand and live by. These laws are immutable and higher than all of man’s laws (which are unnecessary and obtrusive). Is it any coincidence that it’s one of the most misconstrued, occulted and misunderstood truth of all time? The understanding of morality really boils down to: do not steal (in any way, shape or form imaginable).. easier said than done right? which is why I'm trying to drive home some specific points in this- first and foremost is the correct understanding of Natural Law.. breaking down every word and meaning- even what it is not, but assumed or mistakenly understood by most as.. unfortunately, but hey, that's obfuscation and mind control at work..
To open up or unpack these all-important universal truths really takes a lot of time to examine all the aspects of, so this mix will scratch the surface of what it's basically all about, which is morality, free-will, and the governing spiritual forces that drives these dynamics and the ways to live by them and empower yourself with.. We are also examining the negative causes and effects from inharmonious human activity towards all life on earth and how it is unfolding to our demise.. As above so below.. look inward, then outward.. most individuals on earth are not acting in accordance to Natural Law or in a genuine moral way, so in the aggregate, that will not bring good results to the macrocosm.. just by looking at this correspondence alone, we're in a bad place as a collective- that's not even including the immeasurable damage from the occultocracy, corporatocracy, kakistocracy, oligarchy, etc..
This project is much more bigger than music. I’ve set up a few learning aids in recent times to better understand What Natural Law is all about. I put together some of the most comprehensive compilations dedicated to Natural Law outside of music that i can currently find and i'm well open to suggestions to add in the mix. i make these for myself to learn and grow as well.. believe me, i don't have it all together myself and have a ways to go to be well versed in these laws, principles and morals in order to be an effective teacher.. one day at a time, looking to age better like wine- you know that rhythm and rhyme ;)
This is a playlist i created with over 100 hours of presentations and discussions about this topic: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
collection of info-graphs and other photos regarding Natural Law:
https://pin.it/ybpsbrwi4l6jcn
Mark Passio is heavily featured in this mix since he's currently the most vocal and effective messenger of this dire truth. his website is full of vital information and resources about the dynamics of our human condition and Natural Law:: whatonearthishappening.com
TRACKLIST
Aquemini Instrum-Intro - Outkast x Mark Passio
Prophecies - Audiopharmacy x Hopi Elders
Can't Nobody Touch You - Idris Goodwin
Natural Law snippet - Sage
10,000 Years - Ayentee x Sethikus Boza
Uñiversal Transmission Intermission - various cuts/cats
The Hermetic Order - Conspirituality
Shameonuu3 - Can Be x Mark Passio
Universal Law - Illustrate ft. DJ Chonz x Mark Devlin
Natural Law - GFE
Eve of Reality - Arrested Development x a Hopi Elder & Manly P Hall
Kallisti Gold - Kemetic Sons x Mark Passio & George Carlin
Mama - Audiopharmacy x Hopi Elders & Manly P Hall
Something is Happening - Mayhem Mystics
Natural Disaster - The Opus ft. Thawfor & Earatic Statik
Truth Hurts - The Profoun Poet
The Biggest Lie - Felt
The Truth - Roisin & J-Live
Phunky Philosopher's Prelude - various cuts/cats
Rely-Ability - El*A*Kwents
Birthright First - Mayhem Mystics
Declaration of Rights - Johnny Clark
No Shepards, No Sheep - Smoke
Universal Law - Antlew/Maximum ft. Akrobatik & Blackfist
Blood - El-p x Manly P Hall & Mark Passio
Outro- Keep it Natural
Vocal snippets added in this mix thanks to Mark Passio, Sethikus Boza, Manly P Hall, Hopi Elders, Mark Devlin and George Carlin. most are found in the aforementioned playlist which provides top notch material regarding Natural Law.
Related works on my channel are many but try the Visuals of Hermetic Principles
Until then, keep your moral compasses aimed at these hermetically sealed principles!
arranged & mixed by Derek Bartolacelli
PEACE
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