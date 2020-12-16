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A Republican Congressman announced that he is leaving the party.
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81 views • December 16, 2020
A Republican Congressman announced that he is leaving the party.
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3IQfJrgj5WjRm8746riHWA
QUOTE ,, The genius of our ruling class is that it has kept a majority of the people from ever questioning the inequity of a system where most people drudge along, paying heavy taxes for which they get nothing in return. Gore Vidal
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3IQfJrgj5WjRm8746riHWA
QUOTE ,, The genius of our ruling class is that it has kept a majority of the people from ever questioning the inequity of a system where most people drudge along, paying heavy taxes for which they get nothing in return. Gore Vidal
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