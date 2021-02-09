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Why Food Prices Will Rise and Rationing Begin Within 12 Months
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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851 views • February 09, 2021
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Several reasons that as the global economy contracts and morphs into a reset with cryptocurrency restricted and food less available, prices will spike and controls will be put in place to control the populace. But we are told that global grain production is stable, and the USD sound money.


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