Minor Party Voice - Chris Neil - Question time

Part two has Dr Chris Neil, a candidate for the Senate in the upcoming Federal Election, taking questions, in Newport, Melbourne, on Monday night, 14 April 2025. The questions reflected very broad concerns Australians have about where the country is headed, and Chris articulated his answers with additional detail, showing that the People First Party had found an excellent candidate to represent them for Victoria. This may be first in a series of talks by candidates for the 'freedom' Minor Parties in the upcoming Federal Election.