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Do Not Make Excuses For Abusive People
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215 views • March 18, 2022
Do not make excuses for people who abuse you.
Refusing to excuse abusive behaviour does not mean you have to harbour feelings of anger or resentment.
You can have clarity about the relationship, and move on from it without excusing the way they treat you.
Like and Subscribe for more!
Refusing to excuse abusive behaviour does not mean you have to harbour feelings of anger or resentment.
You can have clarity about the relationship, and move on from it without excusing the way they treat you.
Like and Subscribe for more!
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