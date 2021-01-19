America at War LIVE! Emergency Broadcast

Note: After repeated efforts of Censorship by Fascist Tech, which caused two sets of suspensions for Dean Ryan & Kristen Meghan at Facebook and YouTUbe, Livestreaming including basic engagement with the fans have been little to none. Thankfully, friend of the show, George of the Reveal Report, offered to host us at hisYouTube channel for Livestreaming. We thank him for that gesture.

In this emergency Broadcast, the upcoming days to the election are discussed along with real viable options Trump is currently facing.

Why are the troops really in D.C.?

Operation Martyr has now come in play and we discuss the tactic they're using it for.

We Discuss the Common Wealth and the foreseeable future they must be left to deal with. As well as a timely visit from our residential Q Historian + your calls



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