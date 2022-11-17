NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 11/16/2022

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George Washington warned us of what is going on today. Two parties who think that they own us, and they are not beholden to us. 100% of the democrats are dthis way. about 89% of the rebpulcians are. Some of the Republicans are actually trying to fight for America. Those are who we need in charge. The democrats are all treasonous.