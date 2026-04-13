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How Trump Saved the World – The 10-Year Plan He Crushed in Months
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Kristy Allen presents a sweeping account from David Sorenson of the systematic dismantling of the globalist agenda—and the man who did it.


For decades, the deep state constructed a worldwide structure for one world government. The World Health Organization, the United Nations, the European Union, the World Economic Forum—these were not benevolent institutions. They were the pillars of a plan: ten years of ongoing pandemics, perpetual lockdowns, vaccine mandates, totalitarian censorship. The goal was the Great Reset of 2030. "You will own nothing, have no privacy, and be happy."


President Trump crushed it in a matter of months.


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Keywords
trumpunited nationseuropean unionworld health organizationworld economic forumkristy allenglobalist agendajohn michael chambersgreat resetdavid sorenson
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