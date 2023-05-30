Will Texas Pave The Way For Gold Backed Currency? -Lynette Zang
193 views
ITM TRADING, INC.
May 30, 2023
Questions on what to do next? Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtu... or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above to schedule a time that works for you. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION So what's happening here in the US? Texas House Committee passes a bill to create gold and silver back digital currencies. But I like this, actually. But on May 2nd, a Texas House committee passed a bill that would create a 100% reserve gold and silver backed transactional currencies. This legislation, if enacted, would provide an option for individuals to conduct business in sound money gold and could create a viable alternative to a central bank digital currency. 📖 CHAPTERS: 0:00 Texas Law 1:50 Monthly Rise 3:20 Perfect Silver Market 4:50 Russian Gold 6:17 Gold Popularity 8:09 Gold is Finite 📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/
Keywords
texaseconomymoneygoldsilverlynette zangitm trading incgold backed currency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos