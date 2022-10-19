I Stopped Paying Taxes Because We Don't Have To And This Is Why...

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This is a good interview with income tax expert, Peymon Mottahedeh from the Freedom Law School. https://livefreenow.org/
In this video, Peymon talks about the income tax and how you can LEGALLY avoid paying ANY of it!
That's right, the IRS can't touch you if you do your homework.
Never forget that Taxation is Theft!
https://facebook.com/taxationistheft2
https://youtube.com/taxationistheft
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Dyann is a publisher and advisor to men.
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