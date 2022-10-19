Create New Account
I Stopped Paying Taxes Because We Don't Have To And This Is Why...
This is a good interview with income tax expert, Peymon Mottahedeh from the Freedom Law School. https://livefreenow.org/

In this video, Peymon talks about the income tax and how you can LEGALLY avoid paying ANY of it!

That's right, the IRS can't touch you if you do your homework.

https://taxationistheft.info

Never forget that Taxation is Theft! 

Dyann is a publisher and advisor to men.

I like bringing you these alternative videos because I've learned so much from them. If these videos are published here it's because I follow up on what they are saying and take action and believe you might be interested as well.

