BIG-PHARMA/MSM pushing ''co(n)vid'' as cause of the mass cancer & excess death explosion...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
================
(WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/worldordersreview/
================
BIG PHARMA AGENTS PUSHING ''CO(N)VID'' & ''CLIMATE' & ANYTHING YOU CAN THINK OF...
AS CAUSING THE MASSIVE CANCER / EXCESS DEATH EXPLOSION !!! ("WE ALL WARNED" THEM ABOUT)
NOT THE POISONOUS NANO PARTICLE INJECTIONS...
NOT THE JUNKIE LEVEL MEDIKILL PILL POPPING...
NOT THE HIGHLY TOXIC FOOD & CONTAMINATED WATER...
NOT THE MASSIVE DIGITAL ZOMBIE MICROWAVE RADIATION EXPOSURE...
NO NO NO, NONE OF THAT... IT'S CO(N)VID WOTS DUN DID IT TO YOU... BAAAAAHH BAAAHHH !!!
================
THE (WOR) REPORT
================
Mirrored - World Orders Review
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/