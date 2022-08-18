Bannon And Posobiec Blow Up Mike Pence And Expose His Corruption

Jake Posobiec throws light on what could be shady dealings by Mike Pence. Always follow the money. Watch the video for so much more information.





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Video Sources: War Room Pandemic

https://rumble.com/v1gddux-episode-2085-mike-pence-kisses-the-boot-of-the-corrupt-justice-department.html