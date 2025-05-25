© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CSK vs GT | Dhoni’s Toss Decision & Team Update | IPL 2025 Match 67 Highlights
Description:
CSK vs GT - IPL 2025 Match 67
MS Dhoni wins the toss and chooses to bat first in this crucial IPL 2025 face-off between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. With CSK struggling at the bottom of the table and GT eyeing a top-two finish, this game carries major playoff implications.
GT’s skipper Shubman Gill, Test captain-elect, gears up for one last push with Gerald Coetzee in for Kagiso Rabada. CSK makes one change too—Deepak Hooda is back.
📌 Stay tuned for the post-match result, highlights, and top performers from today’s electrifying encounter!
🕒 Match Date: May 25, 2025
📍 Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
🎯 Toss: CSK won & opted to bat
🏏 Teams: CSK vs GT
🔥 IPL 2025 Match 67
👍 Like | 💬 Comment | 🔔 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for more IPL 2025 updates!
🔖 Hashtags:
#CSKvsGT #IPL2025 #Dhoni #ShubmanGill #GujaratTitans #ChennaiSuperKings #IPLMatch67 #CricketNews #NewsPlusGlobe