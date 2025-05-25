CSK vs GT | Dhoni’s Toss Decision & Team Update | IPL 2025 Match 67 Highlights

CSK vs GT - IPL 2025 Match 67

MS Dhoni wins the toss and chooses to bat first in this crucial IPL 2025 face-off between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. With CSK struggling at the bottom of the table and GT eyeing a top-two finish, this game carries major playoff implications.





GT’s skipper Shubman Gill, Test captain-elect, gears up for one last push with Gerald Coetzee in for Kagiso Rabada. CSK makes one change too—Deepak Hooda is back.





📌 Stay tuned for the post-match result, highlights, and top performers from today’s electrifying encounter!





🕒 Match Date: May 25, 2025

📍 Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

🎯 Toss: CSK won & opted to bat

🏏 Teams: CSK vs GT

🔥 IPL 2025 Match 67





