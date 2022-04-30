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Barbed Wired Buildings, People Can’t Go Back Home(QR Code Issue) ,People Burning Inside Sealed Buildings And More
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237 views • April 30, 2022
*Across China 🇨🇳 thousands of people can’t go back to their homes and sleeping in the streets because of their QR code vaccine 💉
*People being locked inside buildings - barbed wire put inside so people cannot leave.
*Building caught on fire with people locked inside - building is sealed
*Swab testing chicken
*Citizens looking for food from garbage due to lockdowns that caused starvation and more
*People being locked inside buildings - barbed wire put inside so people cannot leave.
*Building caught on fire with people locked inside - building is sealed
*Swab testing chicken
*Citizens looking for food from garbage due to lockdowns that caused starvation and more
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