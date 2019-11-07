Roger Stone Juror Named Publicly! Sylvia Burwell Is A Former Obama Official - 1672-6P

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B4IN Article: Jury Of His Peers? Roger Stone Juror Named Publicly...Sylvia Burwell Is A Former Obama Official | Politics http://ow.ly/eNTj30pQEfD
GUEST: LEO LECH: An armed shoplifting suspect in Colorado barricaded himself in a stranger's suburban Denver home in June 2015. In an attempt to force the suspect out, law enforcement blew up walls with explosives, fired tear gas and drove a military-style armored vehicle through the property's doors. After an hours-long siege, the home was left with shredded walls and blown-out windows. In some parts of the interior, the wood framing was exposed amid a mountain of debris — A federal appeals court in Denver ruled last week that the homeowner, who had no connection to the suspect, isn't entitled to be compensated, because the police were acting to preserve the safety of the public. "Under no circumstances in this country should the government be able to blow up your house and render a family homeless," Leo Lech, the house's owner, told NPR. "This family was thrown out into the street without any recourse."
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