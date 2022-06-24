Covid Vaccine Caused Decline in Male Fertility

They’ve never seen anything like it. The sperm of men does not swim. The eggs of inoculated women do not grow into embryo. And those that do have a huge amount of contamination with stuff that’s not organic. What’s going on here?

If you look at the raw data, women who get the shot in their first and second trimester, zero to twenty weeks, 80% miscarry. Base line miscarry rate is 1 in 6. It’s now 7 to 8 times that much. There’s a 79% increase in fetal malformation. There’s an unprecedented number of still births. But again, this has become so censored that no one can get this information. Women are reporting serious menstrual problems and clotting and that’s just the tip of the ice berg.

When people realize that they’ll never be able to get pregnant because they took that shot.