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Deception in the End Times Part 15: The Thirteenth Tribe
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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181 views • September 30, 2021

The Khazar's were a fierce people who converted to Judaism in 8th century and considered themselves the thirteenth tribe. They adopted the Old Testament, the Talmud, the Kabbalah, kept the feast days and all males were circumcised. As practicing Jews, they too rejected Jesus as the Messiah and hated Christians.

Over time they moved west and dropped their identity as Khazar Jews and simply called themselves Jews. Bloodline Jews from Western Europe spread eastward and eventually it was impossible to tell who was a blood descendant of Abraham. It was the offspring of the Khazar Jews that gave birth to the Communist and Zionist movements in the 19th century, and with their heavy involvement in the Kabbalah, they have emerged on the world scene as the power brokers in the 20th and 21st centuries.

This is the group that Satan will use to bring a counterfeit messiah whom the Bible calls the Antichrist. Anyone who rejects Jesus as the Messiah will be spiritually blinded and only the grace of God can open their eyes. The apostle Paul had an encounter with Jesus and his eyes were spiritually opened and the same can happen today for Jew and Gentile alike.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1418.pdf

RLJ-1418 -- NOVEMBER 17, 2013

Deception in the End Times
Part 15: The Thirteenth Tribe

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messiahjesuschristianskabbalahtalmudjudaismold testamentkhazar
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